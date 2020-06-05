Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Allstate by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 2.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its position in Allstate by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.19.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

