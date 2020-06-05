American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AXL. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

NYSE:AXL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.71. 197,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,047. American Axle & Manufact. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.28. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Mccaslin purchased 10,000 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,322. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 877,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 38,672 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 421,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 60,299 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 118,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 58,425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,038,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,939,000 after buying an additional 125,840 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after buying an additional 48,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also: Market Timing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.