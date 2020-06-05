American Money Management LLC Boosts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,391,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,836. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $119.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.