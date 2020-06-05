American Money Management LLC Boosts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands accounts for 1.6% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.32.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,676,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.96 and its 200 day moving average is $91.88. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,449.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,093 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

