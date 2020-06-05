American Money Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

American Money Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.67. 825,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $120.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.43.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

