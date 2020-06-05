American Money Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

American Money Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 54.2% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,318,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,655,000 after buying an additional 1,517,409 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,825,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,637,000 after buying an additional 25,470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 82.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,091,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,593,000 after purchasing an additional 78,435 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,070,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,455,000 after purchasing an additional 510,442 shares during the period.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.28 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $889,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.45.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,379,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,853. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

