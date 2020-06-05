American Money Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. American Money Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.50. The stock had a trading volume of 281,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,042. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $64.57 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.01.

