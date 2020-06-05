American Money Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

American Money Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 205,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,585,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,340. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $81.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average is $72.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

