American Money Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

American Money Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,992,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Paychex by 26.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,205,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,777,000 after acquiring an additional 462,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,170,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,657,000 after purchasing an additional 425,338 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,793,000. Finally, Alley Co LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 267.1% in the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 462,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,078,000 after purchasing an additional 336,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $5.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.05. 3,386,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,178. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.82.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

