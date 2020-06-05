American Money Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.83. 1,235,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,970. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.72.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

