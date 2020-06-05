American Money Management LLC Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

American Money Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cfra upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.93.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.08. 1,179,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,223. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.47. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $368.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.32 and a 200-day moving average of $237.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

