American Money Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

American Money Management LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,702 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.6% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,056,756. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

SBUX traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,022,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,973,916. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

