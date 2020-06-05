American Money Management LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

American Money Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,815,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892,366 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 486.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,688,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,636 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,856,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,208,000 after purchasing an additional 62,583 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,672,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,606,000 after purchasing an additional 322,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,846,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,803,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,438. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $39.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

