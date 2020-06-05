American Money Management LLC Sells 177 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

American Money Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for 1.6% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 614 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 309,003 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,062,000 after purchasing an additional 49,465 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,898 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,712,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,156. The stock has a market cap of $143.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.97.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.21.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

