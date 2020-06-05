American Money Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

American Money Management LLC reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $504,354,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 183.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $258,102,000 after buying an additional 1,144,243 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 84.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $270,964,000 after buying an additional 848,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after buying an additional 692,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16,554.2% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 442,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.25. 1,953,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,757. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.59 and a 200-day moving average of $180.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.59.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total transaction of $1,844,236.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,178.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

