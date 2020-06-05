American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. American States Water accounts for approximately 1.2% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,964,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,217,000 after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 166,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,421,000 after purchasing an additional 72,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,563 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 537.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 50,237 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on American States Water from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

American States Water stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.39. 188,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -0.07. American States Water Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.31.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.42 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.28%.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $95,760. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

