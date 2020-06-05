American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,863 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for approximately 2.7% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.56. 827,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,274. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.28. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.