Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reik & CO. LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.98. 1,371,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,040,396. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.