Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,110,260,000 after buying an additional 3,395,345 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,875,052,000 after acquiring an additional 616,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after acquiring an additional 528,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,167,251,000 after acquiring an additional 330,243 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.67. The company had a trading volume of 377,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,842,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $163.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.29.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,186 shares of company stock worth $15,359,524. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

