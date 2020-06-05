Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $6.41 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,263,000 after acquiring an additional 298,886 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $822,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.72. 10,189,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,242,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.59.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

