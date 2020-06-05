Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 49,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.03.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $3.09 on Thursday, hitting $247.91. 241,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,570,463. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.17. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $252.82. The company has a market cap of $271.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

