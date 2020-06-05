Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,634 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,754,179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 4,942,155 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $549,597,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,128,000 after purchasing an additional 803,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA traded down $6.10 on Thursday, reaching $300.97. 2,802,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.38 and a 200-day moving average of $289.09. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.54.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.