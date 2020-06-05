Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 20,325 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,325 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.4% in the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 97,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.9% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 40,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 23,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 66,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 968.8% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 76,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 69,085 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.69. 21,965,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,088,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

