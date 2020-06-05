Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 3.2% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Amgen by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $219.88. 1,541,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,038. The stock has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.56 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.81.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

