Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,864 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.81.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,038. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.56 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

