Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 17,246 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,246 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 0.9% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

PM stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.23. 3,578,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,914,836. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $119.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

