Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires New Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,295 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.1% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after buying an additional 212,240 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,922,552,000 after purchasing an additional 471,331 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH traded up $14.54 on Friday, hitting $312.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,773,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,771. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $310.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $289.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.46 and a 200-day moving average of $280.09.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.13.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.