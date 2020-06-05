Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $2.59 Million Stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 607.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 45,785 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,615,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $311,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,406 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.61. 108,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,203. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.56. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.