Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 14,047 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,923 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.8% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $14,881,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.74.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,679,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total transaction of $44,802.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,785 shares of company stock worth $14,862,081 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $4.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.86. 12,535,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,578,152. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $240.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $656.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.99 and its 200 day moving average is $198.46.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

