Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 1,686 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.1% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after buying an additional 110,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $27.85 on Friday, reaching $1,442.15. 1,426,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,379. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $978.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,349.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,338.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,510.46.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

