Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after buying an additional 724,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Duke Energy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,620,000 after buying an additional 2,961,767 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,386,000 after buying an additional 36,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,766,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,113,000 after buying an additional 268,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,091,000 after buying an additional 1,323,754 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DUK traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.00. The company had a trading volume of 228,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,553. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.62 and its 200-day moving average is $88.96.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $293,251 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

