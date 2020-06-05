Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,364 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. grace capital acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,884,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,331,211. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.