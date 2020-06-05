Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Takes $2.48 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.75. 259,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,703. The firm has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.26.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Barclays lowered United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.