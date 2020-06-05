Amica Retiree Medical Trust Acquires 1,073 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,255,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,564,000 after buying an additional 84,661 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 27,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1,426.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 141,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 132,332 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,842,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,931,000 after acquiring an additional 191,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,566 shares of company stock worth $293,251 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.49. 3,346,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,553. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.96. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.29.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.