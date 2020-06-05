Amica Retiree Medical Trust Boosts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,052,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $131,136,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $99,524,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,508,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,530 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,695,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after purchasing an additional 727,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $77.92. 1,318,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,945. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.76. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.70.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

