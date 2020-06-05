Amica Retiree Medical Trust Boosts Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.3% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA traded up $10.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,036,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.26 and a 200-day moving average of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.54.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

