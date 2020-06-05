Amica Retiree Medical Trust Boosts Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 166.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,473,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,872. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.37. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $73.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.59.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $1,024,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,759.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.