Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys 2,155 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 423.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.00.

Shares of BDX traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $242.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,478,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,777. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.30, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.15 and a 200 day moving average of $254.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

