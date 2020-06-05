Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys 410 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for approximately 0.8% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Equinix were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 11.4% during the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Equinix by 60.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.91, for a total transaction of $682,559.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,007,925.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total transaction of $916,576.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,197,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,811. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock traded up $8.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $673.50. 828,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,917. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $718.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $677.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $613.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($4.02). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.11.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

