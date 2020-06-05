Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys 6,962 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 393.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $6,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,292,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,169,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,254.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 641,027 shares of company stock worth $42,890,845. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on INFO. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

NYSE:INFO traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.56. The stock had a trading volume of 119,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,657. IHS Markit Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.