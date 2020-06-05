Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys 742 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,348,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $606,892,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,824,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,328 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,356,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 913,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 19.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,009,000 after purchasing an additional 786,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.71.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $13.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,109,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,990. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.43. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

