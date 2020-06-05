Amica Retiree Medical Trust Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.91. 5,389,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,914,836. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

