Amica Retiree Medical Trust Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,573,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,578. The company has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.