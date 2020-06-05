Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $1.03 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.9% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,684,029,000 after purchasing an additional 165,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,964,000 after acquiring an additional 151,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,411,603,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,774,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,732,000 after acquiring an additional 137,370 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,819,000 after purchasing an additional 519,525 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.31.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $6,997,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,198,655.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $5.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.13. 126,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,296. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $352.59. The company has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

