Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $1.09 Million Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 103.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,424 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.0% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.62.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,953,576. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $7.10 on Friday, reaching $392.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,783,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,993. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $395.72.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

