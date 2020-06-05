Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $408,000 Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $2,553,710,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $80,306,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $73,199,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,067,000 after acquiring an additional 838,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,802,000 after acquiring an additional 629,160 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AEP traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.51. 240,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,686. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.61.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

