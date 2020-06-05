Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $462,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 184.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $472,627,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,429,000 after acquiring an additional 585,366 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 53,842.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 542,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,109,000 after acquiring an additional 541,116 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,701,000 after acquiring an additional 334,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 359,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,231,000 after purchasing an additional 294,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.08.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $13.08 on Friday, reaching $304.92. 2,489,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,269. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.29. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $172.38 and a 52 week high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

