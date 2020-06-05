Amica Retiree Medical Trust Increases Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.8% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.33. 7,241,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,436,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.62 and its 200-day moving average is $119.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.