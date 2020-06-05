Amica Retiree Medical Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.2% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.26. 9,887,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,152,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

