Amica Retiree Medical Trust Makes New $345,000 Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $51,560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $38,473,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,318,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,043,000 after acquiring an additional 441,732 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,025,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,004,000 after acquiring an additional 338,525 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,369,000 after acquiring an additional 268,384 shares during the period. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.43. 2,441,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,658. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

